NWS Melbourne: Hot and Humid Again Today with Feel-Like Temperatures Between 102 to 107

East- Central Florida - Tuesday July 16, 2024: The National Weather Service (NWS) in Melbourne has forecast another hot and humid day, with peak heat indices 102 to 107. Protect yourself from the sun and the heat if spending many hours outdoors.

Isolated showers are possible this morning along the Treasure Coast counties of Martin, Saint Lucie, Indian River and possibly up into southern Brevard as well. However, most areas will remain dry.

Scattered to numerous showers and storms will develop as the sea breeze pushes inland this afternoon. Seek shelter indoors if thunder is heard or threatening weather approaches.



HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK FOR EAST CENTRAL FLORIDA

EXCESSIVE HEAT IMPACT

Temperatures are forecast to climb into the low to mid 90s this afternoon, with peak heat indices ranging from 100 to 107. As a result, a Moderate to Major HeatRisk also exists across east central Florida today.

Excessive heat is expected to continue through this week with a Moderate to Major Heat Risk. Afternoon high temperatures in the 90s will combine with high humidity to result in heat index values between 102 to 107 through at least the remainder of the work week and into the weekend.

Those spending extended periods of time outside are encouraged to take the proper precautions to prevent heat-related illness. Take frequent breaks in the shade or an air conditioned building and remain well hydrated.

THUNDERSTORM IMPACT

Another afternoon of showers and storms across east central Florida today, with the highest coverage forecast to occur across the interior. Storms will be capable of producing frequent lightning strikes, wind gusts 40 to 50 mph, and heavy downpours.

Storms will be slow-moving once again today, with quick rainfall accumulations of 1 to 3 inches possible. These quick accumulations could lead to localized flooding in low-lying and poorly drained areas. Activity is forecast to diminish this evening across the peninsula, with the potential for some isolated to scattered storms continuing across the local Atlantic waters overnight.

Scattered lightning storms will be possible each afternoon and evening through the weekend. Greatest coverage will be across the interior where boundary collisions between the sea breezes and outflows are forecast to occur. Storms will be capable of producing frequent lightning strikes, gusty winds, and locally heavy rainfall.

RIP CURRENT AND SURF IMPACT

A Moderate Risk of rip currents will exist at all east central Florida beaches today. Always swim near a lifeguard and never enter the ocean alone.

At least a Moderate risk of dangerous rip currents will continue at area beaches into the weekend.