United Against Poverty and CareerSource Research Coast Job Fair - Tomorrow, Wednesday July 17

Vero Beach - Tuesday July 16, 2024: United Against Poverty (UAP) and CareerSource Research Coast (CSRC) are holding their 4th Annual Job Fair tomorrow on Wednesday, July 17, at United Against Poverty Office in Vero Beach.

The event will run from 9:30 AM to 1:00 PM, with early entry at 9:00 AM for veterans and their eligible spouses, who will be offered Priority of Service. The

United Against Poverty Office is located at 1400 27th Street in Vero Beach.

This year's job fair will feature 40-50 employers and community partners, providing a robust platform for up to 200 job seekers determined to find purposeful jobs or career paths in the current economy. The event aims to connect businesses with local talent, fostering opportunities for employment and career advancement within our community.

Members of the media are invited to attend this significant event, which offers a unique opportunity to engage with local businesses, community leaders, and job seekers. On hand for interviews or comments will be Matt Tanner, Executive Director of UAP, and his staff, along with CareerSource staff and various business representatives.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, July 17

Time: 9:30 AM - 1:00 PM (Early entry at 9:00 AM for veterans and their eligible spouses)

Location: United Against Poverty, 1400 27th Street, Vero Beach, FL

This event is a testament to our ongoing commitment to economic development and community support. We encourage media representatives to join us in highlighting the efforts of UAP, CSRC, and the participating businesses as we work together to strengthen our local workforce that can be used for your story lines on these topics during this election year.