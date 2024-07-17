Love Cinema? Register Now for the Vero Beach Museum of Art Film Studies Program

Vero Beach - Wednesday July 17, 2024: The Vero Beach Museum of Art has announced the series schedule for the upcoming 2024–25 Film Studies Program. The program offers five uniquely themed five-week courses, taking place on Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m. at VBMA or accessible via streaming links.

Films are selected from the finest classic and contemporary cinema and presented with critical context. This season, themes range from exploring the culture of Cuba to odd couples to music, singers, composers, and more.

Film Studies Instructor Diane Thelen will introduce the films, which will be screened in the Museum’s state-of-the-art Leonhardt Auditorium. Participants can also stream the films from the comfort of their homes. Following the in-house screening, attendees can participate in a brief, optional “talk-back” session to share their thoughts and ask questions about the film with classmates.

Registration is now open for the VBMA 2024–25 Film Studies Program. Reserve your spot at https://www.vbmuseum.org/programs/film/. Tuition is $96 per person, per five-week series ($80 for VBMA Members).

Film Series 1 (five classes): October 15–November 12, 2024Bienvenido a Cuba: Exploring Cuba’s Diverse Culture - The Caribbean Island to our south has long been a source of fascination and curiosity. With its rich, vibrant cultural history, Cuba’s journey from pre-Castro times to the present has been both tumultuous and controversial. Despite this, Havana has been a magnet for performing artists globally, remaining one of the most visited port cities in the Americas for centuries. Initially dominated by European cinema, today, it is emerging with a unique voice. Experience five unique films that explore various aspects of Cuban culture and history, including “Chico and Rita,” a love story that unfolds amid the jazz world of Havana’s sultry nightclubs.

Film Series 2 (five classes): November 19–December 17, 2024Odd Couples: Films That Explore Unusual Pairings - Relationships come in all sizes, shapes, and colors! They can be romantic, platonic, or even “robotic.” This selection showcases a wide array of unusual couples forging their own paths as best they can. The common denominator in all of these films is, simply put, “connecting.” This series blends comedy and drama with tales from Argentina, Morocco, and Japan. One narrative explores the lifelong friendship between two men and a dog named Truman, who plays a significant role in their connection. “Truman” brought down the house at every film festival where it premiered.

Film Series 3 (five classes): January 7–February 4, 2025Keeping it Real: Cinematic Tales Inspired by Real-Life Events or People - Everyone loves stories based on real events and real people. Even with some “poetic license,” the essence of truth captivates audiences. These five films, hailing from places as far away as Malta and Kenya, are rooted in the compelling truth of real stories. They are inspirational in portraying the bravery, tenacity, fortitude, and downright persistence of protagonists determined to find their truth. Included in this series is “Corsage,” a controversial historical drama about Empress Elisabeth of Austria (“Sisi”), reimagined in a creative interpretation with exquisite sets and outstanding production values.

Film Series 4 (five classes): February 11–March 11, 2025Chance Encounters: Stories of Fateful Meetings and Unexpected Rewards - Random encounters can be powerful and have a lasting impact on our lives. Through a chain of events seemingly beyond our control, the path ahead can be altered beyond our wildest dreams or expectations. These five cinematic “encounters” explore the chain of events triggered by such meetings, illustrating how life can surprise us on any given day. Included is “One Fine Morning” by acclaimed French filmmaker Mia Hansen-Løve, which won big at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

Film Series 5 (five classes): March 18–April 15, 2025It’s Music to My Ears: Tales about Musicians, Singers, and Composers - Music can lift our spirits or even take us on a journey through time. Whether it’s the words of a song that we relate to or a memory that is triggered, music is a powerful tool. Above all, music is healing, a universal language that everyone understands. This series blends fact and fiction, offering a diverse lineup of films where music plays the leading role. Watch as young Ruby, the only hearing person in her deaf family, pursues her passion for singing. “CODA,” a highlight of this series, won three Oscars in 2022 and is sure to inspire.

The Vero Beach Museum of Art Film Studies Program is supported by Presenting Sponsor Roberta G. Olsen, Supporting Sponsor Mr. and Mrs. Richard G. Unruh, Jr., and Patron Sponsor Ann Bowling Endowment for Film Studies with additional support from Rehmann Financial and Business Advisory Services and Sue and Charlie Thomas.

Museum programs are sponsored in part by the Florida Council on Arts and Culture and The Plansoen Foundation. The Vero Beach Museum of Art is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums and is a membership-based 501 (c) (3) organization pursuant to Chapter 212, Florida Statutes.