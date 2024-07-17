Port St. Lucie: Increasing Public Complaints Over Groups of Juveniles Recklessly Riding Bicycles Through Tradition

Port St. Lucie - Wednesday July 17, 2024: The Port St. Lucie Police Department is concerned about the threat to public safety posed by groups of juveniles riding their bicycles recklessly through Tradition.

Over the past week the Police Department reports that it has received an increasing number of complaints from the public about the youngsters.

Bike Unit officers recently caught up with a teen who rode his bicycle through the crowd at last weekend's Toby Keith Tribute in Tradition Square. The officers caught up with the youth, detained him, charged him with trespassing and turned him over to his parents.

Other juveniles have been accused of blocking roadways, and riding through other crowds of people in a reckless manner.

A statement issued by the Police Department states that they have 'zero' tolerance for reckless conduct and violators will be held responsible.

Parents have been advised to educate their children about the threat to public safety and instruct their children on how bicycles should be ridden in the community.