NWS Melbourne: Moderate to Major HeatRisk Across East-Central Florida Today

East-Central Florida- Thursday July 18, 2024: It will be hot today, with highs in the low to mid-90s. But again, heat indices, or feel like temperatures, are forecast to peak between 103 to 107 degrees. As a result, the National Weather Service in Melbourne advises that a Moderate to Major HeatRisk exists across East-Central Florida today.

Use caution if spending time outdoors. Never leave children or pets unattended in a car for any period of time.

HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK FOR EAST CENTRAL FLORIDA

EXCESSIVE HEAT IMPACT

High temperatures today are forecast to again reach the low to mid 90s, but with the increased humidity, it will feel more oppressive with peak heat indices ranging from 102 to 106.

Tomorrow, increased humidity may lead to heat indices of 105 to 109 Friday through Sunday. That will result in a more widespread Major HeatRisk with localized Extreme HeatRisk.

Heat Advisories may be needed for portions of the area.

Those spending extended periods of time outside are encouraged to protect themselves from the sun and the heat by taking frequent breaks in the shade or an air conditioned building and remaining well hydrated.

Increased clouds and rain chances early next week will allow heat concerns to abate.

THUNDERSTORM IMPACT

Isolated to scattered lightning storms are forecast to develop along the east coast or just inland from the coast, especially in Martin, Saint Lucie and Indian River counties later this morning and early afternoon.

Storm coverage will then increase towards the interior as the sea breeze pushes inland. Any storms that do develop will be capable of producing frequent lightning strikes, gusty winds up to 50 mph and heavy downpours. Slow moving storms may produce quick rainfall accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. Activity is forecast to diminish shortly after sunset.

Scattered lightning storms will be possible each afternoon and evening through the weekend and into early next week. Greatest coverage will be across the interior where boundary collisions between the sea breeze and outflow boundaries are forecast to occur.

Storms will be capable of producing frequent lightning strikes, gusty winds, and locally heavy rainfall.

RIP CURRENT AND SURF IMPACT

A Moderate Risk of rip currents will exist at all east central Florida beaches today. At least a Moderate risk of dangerous rip currents will continue at area beaches into the weekend.

Always swim near a lifeguard and never enter the ocean alone.