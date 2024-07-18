St. Lucie County Election Offices Will Remain Open Saturday July 20 to Accept Voter Registration Applications Ahead of the Monday July 22 Registration Deadline

St. Lucie County - Thursday July 18, 2024: St. Lucie County's four election offices will be open on Saturday July 20 from 8 AM until 5 PM to accept and process voter registration applications ahead of the Monday July 22 registration deadline.

Supervisor of Elections Gertrude Walker has directed the four offices to extend their operating hours to allow more time for qualified residents to register to vote in the August 20th Primary Election, or modify their party affiliation before the upcoming deadline.

In addition, on that Monday when the deadline takes effect, the main office in Fort Pierce will remain open an additional one hour until 6 PM. Florida law also permits residents to register for the Primary online up until midnight July 22.

The St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections offices are located at:

• Renaissance Business Park: 4132 Okeechobee Rd., Fort Pierce, FL 34947 (8:30 am – 5:00 pm)

• St. Lucie West South County Annex: 250 NW Country Club Dr., Port St. Lucie, FL 34986 (8:30 am – 5:00 pm)

• Walton Rd County Administration Annex: 1664 SE Walton Rd., Port St. Lucie, FL 34952 (9:00 – 5:00 pm)

• Tax Collector’s Office in Tradition: 10264 SW Village Parkway, Port St. Lucie, FL 34987 (9:00 am – 5:00 pm)

Florida is a Closed Primary state. Voters will receive a ballot with the candidates in their respective party.

To check the status of your record, update your party affiliation or to register to vote online, go to the St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections website at: www.slcelections.com from your computer or handheld device.

For additional information contact the Supervisor of Elections office at 772-462-1500.