City of Port St. Lucie Now Livestreaming Public Meetings on YouTube, Rather Than Facebook

Port St. Lucie - Tuesday July 23, 2024: The City of Port St. Lucie today announced that, effective today Tuesday July 23, it will now livestream its public meetings on YouTube, rather than on Facebook.

This change will only affect livestreamed public meetings, which are City Council and Planning and Zoning. The meetings can be found at YouTube.com/cityportstlucie and will also still be accessible on CityofPSL.com/TV.

Public meetings will continue to be archived on the City's website.

Reasons why this change is being made:

· Moving to YouTube for livestreaming is expected to improve viewers’ experience without losing any existing functionality.

· Streaming via YouTube has better connectivity and higher-quality definition than our current platform, which will improve the user experience.

· Viewers will not be required to log in to a social media channel, which they must do currently for Facebook.

· Using YouTube for livestreaming rather than Facebook is considered a best practice for government communications.

· Our current livestreaming technology allows us to only share live video on one social media platform at a time.