NWS Melbourne - Feel Like Temps Between 102 & 107; Showers and Thunderstorms Move in This Afternoon

East-Central Florida - Tuesday July 23, 2024: The National Weather Service in Melbourne forecasts scattered to numerous showers and storms will develop this afternoon and evening, most of which will fall across the interior, west of I-95. In addition, some strong storms will again be possible.

Otherwise it will be another hot and humid day, with highs in the low to mid 90s and peak heat index values between 102 and 107 F this afternoon.

A Moderate Risk of rip currents continues at area beaches today.

EXCESSIVE HEAT IMPACT

Highs in the low to mid 90s and humid conditions will produce peak heat index values of 103 to 107 this afternoon. Those spending extended periods of time outside are encouraged to protect themselves from the sun and the heat by taking frequent breaks in the shade or an air conditioned building and remaining well hydrated.

Hot and humid conditions will continue through the week, with highs in the low to mid 90s and peak heat index values around 100 to 106. This will continue to produce a Moderate to Major Heat Risk across east central Florida.

THUNDERSTORM IMPACT

Scattered to numerous showers and storms are forecast across the area this afternoon and evening, especially over the interior.

Convection is forecast to begin along the Treasure Coast in the late morning or early afternoon, then spread inland through the day along the sea breeze.

Some stronger storms will be possible and capable of producing frequent lightning strikes, gusty winds to around 40 mph, and locally heavy rainfall of 1 to 3 inches, which could lead to minor flooding.

Drier air into late week is forecast to reduce shower and thunderstorm chances, but scattered showers and storms will remain possible. Deeper moisture late in the weekend may once again increase shower and storms chances into early next week.

\RIP CURRENT AND SURF IMPACT

A Moderate Risk of rip currents will exist at all east central Florida beaches today. That risk increases to a Moderate risk of dangerous rip currents at area beaches through mid-week.