PSLPD: Two Vehicles Racing at Over 87 MPH in a 45 MPH Zone; Both Drivers Stopped and Arrested

PSLPD

Port St. Lucie - Tuesday July 23, 2024: Two vehicles racing each other on U.S. Route 1 were chased and stopped by Port St. Lucie police.

It happened last Friday night when members of the Port St. Lucie Police (PSLPD) Traffic Unit were conducting speed enforcement in the 9900 block of U.S. Route 1. The traffic unit had on-hand their new BMW R 1250 RT-P motorcycles.

After clocking the two vehicles racing each other at over 87 MPH in a 45 MPH zone, weaving in and out of slower traffic in a reckless manner, the motorcycles gave chase and stopped both speeding vehicles.

The driver of vehicle 1 was arrested and issued a criminal citation with a mandatory court date.

The driver of vehicle 2 had no driver license and was identified as a documented gang member. He was arrested and transported to St Lucie County Jail and his vehicle was towed from the scene.