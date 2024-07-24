Indian River County Schools Rank Among the Top 10 School Districts in the State

Indian River County - Wednesday July 24, 2024: The Florida State Board of Education today voted to approve the Florida Department of Education’s updated school grading scale.

The School District of Indian River County (SDIRC) released the school grade results for its district. Here are some of the highlights:

District Highlights

· For the second year in a row, the School District of Indian River County (SDIRC) has earned a grade of A.

· We have increased the number of A and B schools from 9 in 18-19 to 18 in 23-24. In 18-19, there were 10 schools at a C or below. This has decreased to only 1 school in 23-24.

· SDIRC had an overall average ranking in the 11 components of the district grade and total percentage of points of 31.7 in 18-19 amongst the 67 districts. In 23-24, SDIRC average ranking drastically increased to 12.2, the 9th highest average ranking in the State of Florida. This makes SDIRC the top growing district in the State of Florida from 18-19 to 23-24.

· In 18-19, only 1 of the 11 components was ranked in the top 20 across the State. In 23-24, 10 of the 12 components were ranked in the top 20 across the State.

· For ELA Bottom Quartile, SDIRC has increased the percentage of students making gains from 45% in 18-19 to 57% in 23-24, an increase in ranking from 25th in the state to 8th. Math Bottom Quartile realized similar growth from 47% in 18-19 to 58% making gains in 23-24, an increase in ranking from 25th to 11th.

· Science Achievement has increased from 56% in 18-19 to 67% in 23-24, an increase in rankings from 37th in the state to 6th.

· Our Middle School Acceleration has increased from 56% in 18-19 to 83% in 23-24, an increase in rankings from 56th in the state to 3rd.

· The overall percentage of points SDIRC earned increased from 59% in 18-19 to 67% in 23-24, an increase in rankings from 38th in the state to 8th.

School Highlights

· For the first time since 2015, Vero Beach High School (VBHS) has earned a grade of A! In the four academic achievement components, VBHS has increased the percentage of students scoring at or above grade level from 22-23 to 23-24 10 percentage points in ELA, 13 percentage points in Math, 7 percentage points in Science, and 7 percentage points in Social Studies.

· Four schools increased scores in every component from last year – Citrus Elementary, Sebastian Elementary, Sebastian River High School, and Vero Beach High School.

· Five schools maintained their A grade – Beachland, Liberty Magnet, Osceola Magnet, Rosewood Magnet, and Treasure Coast.