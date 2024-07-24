Martin County School District Earns a Strong Rating Under FDOE's New School Grading Scale

Martin County - July 27, 2024: The Florida Department of Education has released district and school grades for the 2023-2024 academic year, revealing that the Martin County School District (MCSD) continues to excel. The MCSD earned a "B" District Grade, with most schools within the district earning "A" or "B" ratings, underscoring the MCSD's commitment to academic excellence and continuous improvement.

According to the latest data, the MCSD earned 63%, coming within one percentage point of earning an "A." The MCSD ranked 11th out of Florida's 67 school districts in accountability rankings, outperforming both neighboring St. Lucie Public Schools and Okeechobee County Public Schools.

"The accountability rankings achieved by our district and individual schools this year are a testament to our collective hard work and dedication," said Superintendent Michael Maine. "While we narrowly missed an 'A,' the process has underscored both our strengths and areas for growth. This experience will propel us in our continued pursuit of reaching the top of Florida's accountability rankings."

Other notable MCSD highlights include:

· Port Salerno Elementary School increased from a "C" to a "B" rating, a grade the school hasn't earned since 2013.

· 79% of the students at Bessey Creek Elementary who had the most room for improvement in math (lowest quartile of students) made learning gains.

· 77% of Citrus Grove Elementary's lowest quartile of students made learning gains in math.

· 72% of Port Salerno Elementary's lowest quartile of students made learning gains in ELA.

· 73% of Indiantown Middle's lowest quartile of students made learning gains in math.

· Murray Middle School earned an increase of 18% in middle school acceleration, which includes students advancing from 7th grade math to Algebra 1 and achieving a proficient score, as well as students receiving industry certifications in related subjects.

The 2023-2024 F.A.S.T. results were released by the FLDOE on July 1, 2024. Details of the results and achievement highlights can be found on the Martin County School District's website.