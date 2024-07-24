NWS Melbourne: Another Hot Day in Store for East-Central Florida, Look for Feel-Like Temps Between 103 and 107 by This Afternoon

East-Central Florida - Wednesday July 24, 2024: The National Weather Service (NWS) in Melbourne predicts another dry and hot day for many areas of East-Central Florida. Look for feel-like temps between 103 and 107 by this afternoon. Practice heat safety by staying cool and hydrated.

Isolated to scattered showers and storms become possible this afternoon. The highest rain chances will focus over the interior as the sea breeze pushes well inland.

A Moderate Risk of rip currents continues at area beaches. Always swim near a lifeguard and never enter the water alone!

HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK FOR EAST CENTRAL FLORIDA

EXCESSIVE HEAT IMPACT

Highs in the low to mid 90s and humid conditions will produce peak heat index values of 103 to 107 this afternoon. Those spending extended periods of time outside are encouraged to protect themselves from the sun and the heat by taking frequent breaks in the shade or an air conditioned building and remaining well hydrated.

Hot and humid conditions will continue through the week, with highs in the low to mid 90s and peak heat index values around 100 to 106.

THUNDERSTORM IMPACT

Scattered showers and storms are forecast across the area this afternoon and evening, especially over the interior. Early convection is forecast to begin along the Treasure Coast in the late morning or early afternoon, then spread inland through the day along the sea breeze. Some stronger storms will be possible and capable of producing frequent lightning strikes, gusty winds to around 45 mph, and brief heavy downpours.

Drier air into late week is forecast to reduce shower and thunderstorm chances, but scattered showers and storms will remain possible. Deeper moisture late in the weekend may once again increase shower and storms chances into early next week.

RIP CURRENT AND SURF IMPACT

A Moderate Risk of rip currents will exist at all east central Florida beaches today. Always swim near a lifeguard and never enter the ocean alone.

At least a Moderate risk of dangerous rip currents will continue at area beaches through mid-week.