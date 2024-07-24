Port St. Lucie Police Investigating Fraudulent Bank Card 'Pick-Up' Scam; Help Sought Identifying Suspects

PSLPD

Port St. Lucie - Wednesday July 24, 2024: The Port St. Lucie Police Department (PSLPD) is investigating a fraudulent bank card 'recycling program'.

The scam begins with a spoofed phone call to a Wells Fargo customer. The caller ID will show the phone number as Wells Fargo.

The suspect on the phone will tell the victim that their Wells Fargo account has been compromised and as a result Wells Fargo has launched a recycle program.

The victim is told that a Wells Fargo employee will come to their home to recover their compromised credit and debit cards, both of which will then be cancelled.

When the suspect shows up at the victim’s home, the suspect takes the victim’s credit and debit cards and uses them to make fraudulent withdrawals and purchases.

Pictured here are photos taken by home security cameras, and descriptions of two of the suspects who went to a victim's home to pick up the victim's debit and credit cards.

So far, between April 25th through July 8th, eight different victims have reported losses and fraudulent charges to their accounts totaling more than $67,000.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department reminds the public that no legitimate financial institution will send an employee to a customer’s home to take a compromised credit or debit card as part of a “recycle program.”