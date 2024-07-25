Ahead of Construction Port St. Lucie Library Revises Hours of Operation Effective August 6

Port St. Lucie - Thursday July 25, 2024: St. Lucie County will be expanding and renovating the Port St. Lucie Branch Library later this fall.

As the library staff prepares for these renovations, the hours of operation will be changed, starting Tuesday, August 6.

Effective August 6, the new hours of operation for the Port St. Lucie Library will be Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The branch will close during the actual construction/renovation project, which is slated to start this fall. However, during the closure, the library will set up a portable office at the Ravenswood Pool for limited services.

For more information about the Port St. Lucie Branch Library call 772-871-5450. For information about all St. Lucie County libraries and services, please visit: www.stlucielibrary.org.