Governor Awards $7.2M to St. Petersburg College to Establish a Semiconductor and Artificial Intelligence Training Center Lab

St. Petersburg - Thursday July 25, 2024: Governor DeSantis Wednesday awarded $7.2 million dollars to St. Petersburg College to help establish a semiconductor and artificial intelligence training center lab.

The funding will allow the college to purchase equipment, hire personnel, build facilities, and acquire training materials for a SMART Tech 4.0 lab.

$4 million is from the Workforce Development Capitalization Grant Program, and the other $3.2 million comes from the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund.

“Today’s investments in St. Petersburg College’s SMART Tech 4.0 lab reinforce Florida’s spot as the #1 state for talent development,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “We are committed to investing in opportunities that help students develop the skills necessary to land high-wage jobs and become leaders in industry.”

Semiconductors and advanced manufacturing are target industries for the state of Florida. Over the past two years, the state has invested nearly $400 million into growing these sectors. This award builds on these investments as Florida continues to attract and retain businesses in these high-demand industries.

The Florida Job Growth Grant Fund is an economic development program designed to promote public infrastructure and workforce training across the state. Proposals are reviewed by FloridaCommerce and are chosen by Governor DeSantis to meet the demands for workforce training or infrastructure needs in communities around the state. For more information on the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund, click here.

