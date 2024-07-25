Indian Riverkeeper - 17th Treasure Coast Indian River Waterway Cleanup This Saturday, July 27

Treasure Coast - Wednesday July 24, 2024: The 17th Treasure Coast Indian River Waterway Cleanup is set for this Saturday, July 27.

Volunteers are still welcome to join the Indian Riverkeeper which will concentrate on a part of the Lagoon near the Jensen Beach Causeway.

The Indian Riverkeeper will have a tent set up from 8 AM until 12:30 PM Saturday at the Jensen Beach Causeway Bridge near the middle north side of the boat ramp. At their tent you will be able to get trash collection bags, a pick-up grabber and gloves. You're then free to go pick up trash in and around the Lagoon on foot or by boat. Then return your trash bags to the Riverkeeper tent by noon to be weighed.



Volunteers of all ages are welcome. You can participate as a team, an individual, a family or just a group of friends. Participants are advised to wear appropriate clothing, foot-wear, a hat, and apply sunscreen.

Scan the QR code below to register as a volunteer, or register on our website at: here.