NWS Melbourne: Hot and Humid Conditions Will Continue with Highs in the Low to Mid 90s and Peak Heat Index Values Around 100 to 106.

East-Central Florida - Thursday July 25, 2025: Another hot day is expected with temperatures in the low to mid 90s and heat index values of 100 to 106.

Isolated showers are possible along the coast before pushing west with the sea breeze this afternoon. Lower rain chances are forecast with Isolated to scattered lightning storms this afternoon and evening, focused west of I-4.

HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK FOR EAST CENTRAL FLORIDA

EXCESSIVE HEAT IMPACT

Highs in the low to mid 90s will produce peak heat index values up to around 105 this afternoon. Those spending extended periods of time outside are encouraged to protect themselves from the sun and the heat by taking frequent breaks in the shade or an air conditioned building, and remaining well hydrated.

Hot and humid conditions will continue, with highs in the low to mid 90s and peak heat index values around 100 to 106.

THUNDERSTORM IMPACT

Isolated lightning storms will be possible in the afternoon along the east coast sea breeze as it moves inland. Coverage will increase across the interior in the late afternoon and evening, with the highest chances in Lake County and the adjacent parts of Orange, Osceola, and Volusia counties in the evening near the sea breeze collision. Some stronger storms capable of frequent cloud to ground lightning, gusty winds to around 45 mph, and brief heavy downpours will be possible.

Higher moisture is forecast to move back over Florida and remain in place through at least mid next week, increasing rain chances and possibly leading to locally heavy rainfall.

RIP CURRENT AND SURF IMPACT

A Moderate Risk of dangerous rip currents continues at all central Florida Atlantic beaches. Always swim near a lifeguard and never swim alone.

At least a Moderate risk of dangerous rip currents will continue at area beaches through mid-week.