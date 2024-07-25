VoteWater: Who’s Getting Big Sugar Money this Election Cycle?

Florida - Thursday July 25, 2024: In it's latest newsletter, VoteWater reports that "as of July 12, Florida’s sugar industry had donated at least $4.2 million to state candidates and committees during the 2024 election cycle."

According to their report, part of which is re-posted here with permission, virtually all of the money - $4 million - came from one company, the Clewiston-based U.S. Sugar. The rest came from two subsidiaries of Florida Crystals — Okeelanta Corp. and Stofin Co. Inc. — and the Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative of Florida.

Bartow Senator Ben Albritton (R-27), the incoming Senate President, was the largest single beneficiary. His two political action committees, Advancing Florida Agriculture and Friends of Ben Albritton, received $210,000 in donations.

The vast majority of the sugar cash, however, went to political action committees.

The Florida Chamber of Commerce PAC has gotten $1.5 million so far during the 2024 cycle. Another $300,000 has gone to the Associated Industries of Florida PAC; and $250,000 to the Florida Jobs PAC.

Big Sugar sources have given the Republican Party of Florida $325,000; the Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee got another $200,000.

Democrats have gotten far less — $25,000 to the Florida Democratic Legislative Campaign, and $15,000 to the Florida Democratic Party. Nonetheless, at least 18 Democratic candidates or their PACs have gotten sugar donations this cycle. Many — though not all — represent Palm Beach or Broward counties, near the sugarcane fields of the Everglades Agricultural Area.

Other candidates and elected officials who got big sugar money:



Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, whose two PACs (Keep Florida Free and Treasure Florida) got a combined $130,000.

Attorney General Ashley Moody, whose two PACs (Protect Florida and Friends of Ashley Moody) took in $125,000.

Agriculture Secretary Wilton Simpson, whose Friends of Wilton Simpson got $100,000.

Rep. Paul Renner (R-19), outgoing Speaker of the House, whose PAC Conservatives for Principled Leadership got $100,000.

All told, more than 60 incumbent legislators got Big Sugar money, as did five candidates, all Republicans, running for legislative seats.

VoteWater is a non-profit and non-partisan grassroots organization founded by Stuart residents in August 2014. Their stated mission is - "To preserve and protect the public’s right to clean and sustainable water."

READ the full report and see the complete list of Big Sugar donations during this 2024 election cycle on the VoteWater website by clicking HERE.