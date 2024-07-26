Fort Pierce: The Latest Installment in the 'State of Our City' Digital Series Features the Fort Pierce City Marina

Fort Pierce - Friday July 26, 2024: The City of Fort Pierce has released the latest installment of its 'State of Our City' digital video series.

This new video focuses on the Fort Pierce City Marina, highlighting its history and the amenities it provides. Viewers can learn about this community asset and its importance to the Fort Pierce waterfront.

View the latest video at: Fort Pierce City Marina

The 'State of Our City' digital video series is an innovative alternative to the traditional 'State of Our City' annual address. It transforms what has been a static speech without visuals, into a series of engaging video segments, making the address more accessible and informative than ever before.

Every installment of the 'State of Our City' digital series is available on the City of Fort Pierce’s YouTube channel, website, and social media channels.,

For additional information about the series visit the City of Fort Pierce’s website at www.cityoffortpierce.com.