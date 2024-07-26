NWS Melbourne: More of the Same, Temperatures Will Reach the Low to Mid 90s With Heat Indices 100 to 106 Degrees

East- Central Florida - Friday July 26, 2024: The National Weather Service in Melbourne is predicting more of the same today across East-Central; Florida,

temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s with heat indices 100 to 106 degrees.

However, greater moisture returns to the area today, bringing increased rain and lightning storm chances. Gusty winds, frequent lightning strikes, and locally heavy rainfall are possible this afternoon and evening.

A moderate risk of rip currents exists at area beaches. Always swim near a lifeguard and never enter the ocean alone.

EXCESSIVE HEAT IMPACT

Highs in the low to mid 90s will produce peak heat index values up to around 106 this afternoon. Those spending extended periods of time outside are encouraged to protect themselves from the sun and the heat by taking frequent breaks in the shade or an air conditioned building, and remaining well hydrated.

Hot and humid conditions will continue, with highs in the low to mid 90s and peak heat index values around 100 to 106. Higher rain chances will bring some slight reprieves.

THUNDERSTORM IMPACT

Coverage of showers and lightning storms will increase through the afternoon and evening, becoming scattered to numerous across the interior. Stronger storms will be capable of gusty wind to 40 mph, frequent cloud to ground lightning, and locally heavy rainfall.

EXCESSIVE RAINFALL IMPACT

Lightning storms and heavy showers will be capable of delivering a quick 1-2" of rainfall in a short period of time, which combined with slow and erratic motion, could lead to ponding of water on roads and localized minor flooding of urban, low-lying, and poor drainage areas.

Higher moisture is forecast to remain in place through late next week, continuing high rain chances and potential for locally heavy rainfall.

RIP CURRENT AND SURF IMPACT

A Moderate Risk of dangerous rip currents continues at all central Florida Atlantic beaches. Always swim near a lifeguard and never swim alone.

A risk of dangerous rip currents will continue at area beaches through mid-week.