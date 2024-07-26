St. Lucie County Accepting Applications for the Slosberg Driver’s Education Safety Act Grant

St. Lucie County - Friday July 26, 2024: The St. Lucie County Board of County Commissioners is accepting grant applications from private and public schools to assist with driver education safety programs in the county. The deadline to apply is Friday, Aug. 9 by 5 p.m.

Through the Dori Slosberg Driver Education Safety Act, the St. Lucie County Clerk & Comptroller collects an additional $5 with each civil traffic penalty.

These funds are distributed to schools through a competitive mini-grant process. Applications are evaluated based on the success of the proposed program. Each driver education program receiving funding must require a minimum of 30 percent of the student’s time in the program be behind-the-wheel training. Individual awards will be based on the number of qualified applicants and availability of funds at the time of selection. There is a $50,000 cap on individual grant awards.

Grant applications are available online at www.stlucieco.gov/omb. For more information about the Dori Slosberg Driver Education Safety Act, call 772-462-1670.