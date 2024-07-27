Florida’s Only Professional Bull Riding Team Makes Home Debut in Sunrise at Amerant Bank Arena on Aug. 2-4

Florida - Saturday July 27, 2024: The Florida Freedom Professional Bull Riders (PBR) will make their debut in Broward County at the Amerant Bank Arena next weekend on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, August 2nd, 3rd, and 4th.

The Florida Freedom relocated to South Florida ahead of the 2024 season, after competing for two years in Oklahoma City.

The Freedom are led by bull riding legend, and 2024 Ring of Honor inductee Paulo Crimber. He coaches his son John Crimber who, at just 18 years of age, finished No. 2 in the race for the 2024 Professional Bull Riders World Championship this past May.

Alongside John Crimber, the roster boasts a strong lineup of surging Brazilians including Thiago Salgado, Elizmar Jeremias and Alex Cerqueira. They ride alongside World Finals qualifiers Caden Bunch, Casey Roberts and Conner Halverson.

After falling to a perfect Carolina Cowboys in their season opener, the Freedom defeated the Nashville Stampede 173.75-87.25, courtesy of a crucial 88-point ride from John Crimber. The Freedom now turn their sights to South Florida as they look to continue to climb the rankings and bring the next World Championship back to Sunrise.

During the four-month Professional Bull Riders season, each of the league’s 10 teams compete in five-on-five, head-to-head bull riding games. In each game, the team with the top aggregate score is the winner, with each team’s overall win-loss-tie record seeding the league standings.

All roads lead to Las Vegas for the Championship in late October, when one team will ride supreme, crowned the 2024 Professional Bull Riders World Champions.