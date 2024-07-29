AAA: Florida Gas Prices Continue to Fall After Big Drop in the Cost of Crude Oil

Florida - Monday July 29, 2024: Florida gas prices rose 11 cents early last week reaching $3.55 per gallon. The state average then reversed course, declining 7 cents during the past four days. On Sunday, the state average was $3.40 per gallon. That's about 3 cents more than a week ago. Visit GasPrices.AAA.com to view state and metro area gas prices.

"Gas prices could move even lower, after a big drop in oil prices last week," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "Recent fuel reports show China's crude oil imports are declining. This driven prices lower, on concerns that global fuel demand is softening."

In early July, the U.S. price for crude traded at around $83 per barrel. Oil has since declined a total of 8% through the past three weeks. The biggest weekly drop occurred last week. Oil prices fell nearly $3 per barrel (4%). Friday's closing price was $77.16/b. Oil hasn't traded this low since the first week of June. During that time, the average gas price in Florida was around $3.30/g.

Florida Regional Prices



Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.58), Naples ($3.47), Gainesville ($3.46)

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.13), Pensacola ($3.13), Panama City ($3.16)

Find Florida Gas Prices



Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

State and metro averages can be found here

Visit GasPrices.AAA.com to view state and local average gas prices

Ways to Save on Gasoline



Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

