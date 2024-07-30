Florida Highway Patrol Rockets to Victory in National Best-Looking Cruiser Competition for the Second Year in a Row

Florida - Tuesday July 30, 2024: The American Association of State Troopers (AAST) announced the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) as the 2024 winner of its annual America's Best Looking Cruiser Competition.

With the invaluable support of our partners at Space Florida and the crucial assistance from the United Launch Alliance (ULA) and the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), FHP was able to secure a photo taken at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station's Space Launch Complex on April 18, 2024, during the final liftoff of the United Launch Alliance(ULA) Delta IV Heavy.

“This year, we took the competition to new heights and were able to showcase Florida’s Space Coast," said Executive Director Dave Kerner. "I am proud of my team and grateful for the incredible support we have seen from our public safety partners, state leaders, and most importantly, our citizens. Thank you for backing the black and tan.”

"This competition is very important to our troopers, who are truly ambassadors for Florida," said FHP Colonel Gary Howze II. Florida came together for the win, but the real winner is the public that benefits from cooperative law enforcement nationwide working toward public safety. I am incredibly proud of our FHP Family and our Florida law enforcement partners, who truly made it happen back-to-back!"

Rob Long, president and CEO, Space Florida said, “We're thrilled to see Florida claim victory for the second year in a row and are grateful to the Florida Highway Patrol for their partnership and collaboration. This well-deserved win celebrates our state's leadership in both public safety and space technology."

The competition, which kicked off on July 15, 2024, saw a record 49 states participate. Over the course of two weeks, each state rallied its citizens to cast their votes, making it one of the most engaging contests in its history.