IRSC Sponsors, City of PSL Hosts - 'Home-Based Business Showcase' to Provide Resources for Home-Based Business Owners

Port St. Lucie - Tuesday July 29, 2024: What: Indian River State College's Small Business Development Center is sponsoring. and the City of Port St. Lucie is hosting a 'Home-Based Business Showcase' which will provide small business owners with insights, resources and networking opportunities that can help them thrive in a competitive business landscape.

The event will be held from 10 AM until 3 PM on Saturday, September 14 at the Port St. Lucie Community Center, on 2195 SE Airoso Blvd.

Registration for the Home-Based Business Showcase is now open. To reserve a spot or learn more about the event program, visit cityofpsl.com/businesstax.

The event was designed with home-based businesses in mind, providing opportunities for connections with fellow entrepreneurs, potential clients, partners and more. An exhibition area will also allow attendees to check out a range of products, services and resources offered by local businesses and organizations.

“We are thrilled to bring back the Home-Based Business Showcase for another year and continue our mission of empowering small business owners in our community,” said Yvonne White Grayson, Business Tax Manager for the City of Port St. Lucie. “Now more than ever, small businesses play a vital role in driving economic growth and innovation, and we are committed to providing them with the support and resources they need to succeed.”