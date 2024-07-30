NWS Melbourne: A Moderate Heat Risk in Effect Today with Feel Like Temperatures Between 102 and 107 Degrees

East-Central Florida - Tuesday July 29, 2024: The National Weather Service in Melbourne has declared that a Moderate Heat Risk exists today, and they advise that the risk will increase in the days ahead due to a combination of high relative humidity and increasing temperatures.

The highs today will reach 90 along the coast and low to mid 90s into the interior. The feel like temperature however will be between 102 and 107 degrees for most.

For the rest of this week, peak afternoon heat indices are forecast to reach as high as 110 late in the week.

HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK FOR EAST CENTRAL FLORIDA

EXCESSIVE HEAT IMPACT

Temperatures from around 90 to the low 90s this afternoon, combined with high humidity, will produce peak heat index index values up to around 107 across inland areas.

Increasing rain and cloud cover by mid to late afternoon may bring relief from the heat.

If spending time outdoors, take breaks in an air conditioned building or shade and drink plenty of water to avoid heat stress.

NWS Melbourne

THUNDERSTORM IMPACT

Scattered to numerous lighting storms capable of gusty winds to 45 mph, frequent cloud to ground lightning, torrential rainfall, and possibly small hail, are forecast today. The highest chances will be across interior late this afternoon into the early evening near the sea breeze collision. Activity is forecast to diminish by the late evening.

Daily chances of at least isolated to scattered lightning storms are forecast to continue through the week and into the weekend. Stronger storms capable of gusty winds, frequent lighting, and torrential rainfall will be possible.

RIP CURRENT AND SURF IMPACT

A Moderate risk for dangerous rip currents continues at all central Florida Atlantic beaches. Always swim near a lifeguard, and never swim alone.

A Low to Moderate risk for dangerous rip currents is expected to continue through the week.