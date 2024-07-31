PSLPD Seek Help Identifying Suspect Accused of Lewd and Lascivious Conduct

Port St. Lucie - Wednesday July 31, 2024: The Port St. Lucie Police Department (PSLPD) is asking for assistance in locating and identifying a man accused of lewd and lascivious conduct.

Last Saturday afternoon PSLPD got a call from a person who said that the man, pictured here, was exposing himself in the exterior hallway at Midport Place. Officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of SE Royal Green Circle at 2:47 PM.

The victim called a neighbor who asked the suspect to leave. The two pictures here were taken by the victim while the neighbor was asking the suspect to leave.

The suspect eventually did leave, on foot, heading south on U.S #1.

Anyone who may have information about this suspect is asked to call Detective B. Holly at (772) 344-4077. If you wish to remain anonymous, call the Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at: (800) 273-8477.