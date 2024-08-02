NWS Melbourne: The Heat Risk Today is MAJOR Again; Heat Advisory in Effect from 11 AM Until 6 PM

East-Central Florida - Friday August 2, 2024: The heat risk today is MAJOR again, and its likley to be the same again on Saturday according to the National Weather Service in Melbourne. As a result a Heat Advisory has been issued which takes effect at 11 AM and will remain in effect until 6 PM. High temperatures should hit the low to mid 90s, and with the humidity the feel like temperatures will be between 105 and 109 degrees.

Today's storm chances range from 30-40% near the coast to 50-60% over the interior and Orlando areas, highest in the afternoon/early evening. Rain chances increase through the weekend into early next week, as does the potential for heavy rainfall.

There is a moderate risk of dangerous rip currents at our Atlantic beaches.

HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK FOR EAST CENTRAL FLORIDA

EXCESSIVE HEAT IMPACT

Highs in the low 90s near the coast and mid 90s across the interior, combined with high humidity, will produce peak heat index values from 105 to 109 degrees this afternoon. Thus, a Heat Advisory has been issued for all of east central Florida from 11 AM this morning through 6 PM this evening.

Heat concerns continue into early weekend due to a combination of high relative humidity and increasing temperatures. Peak afternoon heat indices are forecast to reach up to 107 and possibly as high as 110 into early weekend.

If spending time outdoors, take breaks in an air-conditioned building or shade and drink plenty of water to avoid heat stress.

Increasing rain and cloud-cover by mid to late afternoon may bring minor relief from the heat.

THUNDERSTORM IMPACT

Scattered lightning storms will develop this afternoon along the inland moving east coast sea breeze, with increasing coverage and intensity focused across the interior later this afternoon and early evening. Some storms may be strong.

Main storm hazards will be occasional to frequent lightning strikes, gusty winds of 40 to 50 mph, and locally heavy rainfall of one to three inches will be possible. This may lead to minor flooding of urban and poor drainage areas. Showers and storms are forecast to diminish by mid to late evening.

Daily chances of at least isolated to scattered lightning storms are forecast to continue through the weekend and into early next week. Stronger storms capable of gusty winds, frequent lightning strikes, and torrential rainfall will be possible.

RIP CURRENT AND SURF IMPACT

A Moderate risk for life-threatening rip currents continues at all central Florida Atlantic beaches today. Always swim near a lifeguard, and never swim alone.

A Moderate risk for dangerous rip currents is expected to continue into the weekend.