St. Lucie County Solid Waste Reminds Residents to Trim Trees Before Storms Hit

St. Lucie County - Friday August 2, 2024: As forecasters and emergency management officials continue to monitor disturbances in the tropics, residents and businesses are reminded to make sure they prepare their yards and homes well before storms threaten our area.

St. Lucie County’s Solid Waste staff asks residents and businesses not to wait until a storm threatens our area to trim and stack large debris piles by the curbside. These debris piles can block drains and cause additional flooding.

Below are some debris management and yard maintenance tips before hurricane season (June 1 – Nov. 30).



Remove any yard items that could become dangerous flying debris during a storm, such as broken lawn furniture.

Cut weak branches and thin out foliage to decrease the chance that trees/plants will be uprooted.

Yard waste and vegetation may be placed at curbside in lengths no more than 4 feet each and weighing no more than 50 pounds.

Vegetative debris piles should be placed away from power lines, mailboxes, storm drains and other items.

Loose debris, such as leaves and twigs must be placed into garbage cans or bags.

Service generators and dispose of any bad gasoline.

Once a Storm Watch or Warning has been issued, avoid trimming vegetation or doing major yard work. Do not begin construction projects that produce debris.

After a storm:



Keep all household garbage, vegetation and miscellaneous debris separate.

Do not mix garbage or yard waste with recycling.

All household garbage must be placed into garbage cans or bags and placed curbside on your scheduled collection day.

Unbagged recyclables should continue to be placed in recycling carts.

Clean out unwanted herbicides and pesticides from sheds/garages.

For more information about disaster preparedness, visit: www.readystlucie.org.