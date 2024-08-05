Debby Blamed for At Least 4 Deaths in Florida As It Bears Down on Georgia

Florida - Monday August 5, 2024: Tropical storm Debby made landfall as a hurricane in one of the least populated areas of Florida, but it's been blamed for at least four deaths in the sunshine state.

As of Monday evening it was approaching Georgia with potentially devastating rains. The storm was moving slowly to the northeast and was expected to decrease in speed as it turns to the east.

Forecasters warn that heavy rain could spawn catastrophic flooding in Florida and especially coastal Georgia and South Carolina. Substantial flooding is possible in parts of North Carolina as well.

More than 300,000 customers remained without power in Florida and Georgia, down from a peak of more than 350,000.