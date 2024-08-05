13-Year-Old Boy Killed in Levy County After Tree Falls on Mobile Home and Crushed Him as Hurricane Debby Made Landfall This Morning

Levy County - Monday August 5, 2024: The Levy County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) reports that a 13-year-old boy was killed this morning when a tree fell on the mobile home he was in and crushed him.

It happened around 8 AM today as Hurricane Debby was making landfall in the big bend region of Florida.

According to a post on the Levy County Sheriff’s Facebook page Deputies responded to the reported fatality at 8770 NW 168 Place in Fanning Springs Florida.

The "responding deputies and the Levy County Department of Public Safety have confirmed a fatality of a 13 year old male who was crushed inside the home. No other injuries were reported."

LCSO Sheriff Bobby McCallum responded to the scene personally to visit with the boy's family. In a statement he said - "Our thoughts and prayers are with this family as they deal with this tragedy. We encourage everyone to use extreme caution as they begin to assess and clean up the damage."