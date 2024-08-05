OneBlood Says Its Critical Software Systems Are Starting to Come Back Online Following Ransomware Attack

Florida - Monday August 5, 2024: OneBlood says that its critical software systems utilized to manage its daily operations are starting to come back online following last week's ransomware attack. The not-for-profit blood center provides blood products to hospitals and other medical facilities across much of the southeastern U.S.

In a news release, OneBlood's spokesperson Susan Forbes said - “Our critical software systems have cleared re-verification and are operating in a reduced capacity. As we begin to transition back to an automated production environment, manual labeling of blood products will continue."

On Monday, July 29th, OneBlood became the target of ransomware. The blood center quickly implemented manual processes so it could continue to collect, test, process and distribute blood to more than 250 hospitals throughout the southeastern United States.

“Manual processes take longer to perform. We felt the impact of this the most when it came to labeling blood for release to hospitals. Despite the challenges, we have remained operational throughout the ransomware event," said Forbes.

OneBlood is also says there is an urgent need for blood platelet donations, as well as blood. All eligible donors are encouraged to make an appointment at www.oneblood.org and donate as soon as possible.

The investigation into the ransomware event is ongoing.