Royal Bahamian Defense Force and U.S. Coast Guard Search for Pilot of Missing Plane That Left Sebastian Airport Sunday but Never Arrived in the Bahamas

www.bristell.com A BRM Aero Bristell aircraft similar to the one reported missing

Treasure Coast - Monday August 5, 2024: The Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) Sunday called on the Royal Bahamian Defense Force to launch a search and rescue operation for a missing plane pilot who left the Roseland Municipal Airport in Sebastian Florida yesterday morning heading for the Bahamas.

According to a Facebook report on Eyewitness News Bahamas, and a Tribune 242 post on 'X', the last known location of the single-engine, two-seater, aircraft was in Bahamian waters just north of the island of Grand Bahama.

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) is assisting in the search but the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) is the lead agency, according USCG 7th District Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Strasburg.

The pilot was the only occupant of a white, red, and blue stripped BRM Aero Bristell aircraft. He took off from Sebastian about 9 AM and failed to arrive at the destination he named, the Leonard Thompson International Airport in Marsh Harbor on Greater Abaco Island.