USCG: Body of Missing Boater Found by Good Samaritan Friday Night 35 Miles Northeast of Sebastian Inlet

USCG USCG map of search area off the Treasure Coast

Florida - Monday August 5, 2024: The Coast Guard ended its search for a missing boater after a good Samaritan located a person in the water approximately 35 miles northeast of Sebastian Inlet on Friday night.

A Coast Guard rescue crew then recovered the body of a man who matched the description of the missing person they were looking for, 57-year-old Rick Ferozi.

Ferozi's identity was later officially confirmed by Florida Fish and Wildlife officers.

"With heavy hearts, we offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Ferozi," said Lt. Cmdr. Thomas Carman, a search and rescue mission coordinator, Coast Guard Sector Miami. "We also want to thank our state partners and the public for their assistance with our search efforts."

Last week, Coast Guard Sector Miami issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched surface and air crews to search, alongside state and local partner agencies.

Rescue crews searched approximately 33 hours and more than 2,300 square miles. On scene weather conditions were 10-knot winds with calm seas and good visibility.

Search and rescue crews involved in the efforts included: