Fort Pierce Police - Convicted Felon Carrying a Firearm, Flees from Traffic Crash, and Then Arrested on IRSC Massey Campus

Fort Pierce - Tuesday August 6, 2024: A convicted felon who fled on foot from a traffic crash onto the campus of Indian River State College (IRSC) was taken into custody Monday.

The Fort Pierce Police Department (FPPD) reports that 35-year-old John William Laviano was driving a grey Kia traveling east on Virginia Avenue when he rear-ended a Ford Ranger at South 35th Street around noon on Monday.

According to a FPPD news release, Laviano fled on foot towards the Indian River State College Campus. He was seen carrying a handgun, which he later dropped on campus.

Fort Pierce Police, assisted by Saint Lucie County Sheriff Deputies, and Indian River State College Security Officers searched the college campus. They recovered the firearm, and took Laviano into custody.

Fort Pierce Police learned from their investigation that Laviano fled from the traffic crash, with the handgun, because as a convicted felon he knew he was subject to arrest for carrying a firearm.

The occupants of the Ford Ranger were transported to HCA Lawnwood Hospital in stable condition. Laviano was also injured in the crash and he too was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Laviano has been charged with possession of firearm by a convicted felon, hit and run, fleeing scene of crash with injuries, and possession of a firearm on a school campus.

This crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Officer Angelo Tsaousis at 772-370-6182 or atsaousis@fppd.org.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)-273-8477.