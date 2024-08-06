NHC: Another Tropical Wave in Eastern Caribbean; It's Given a Low 30% Chance of Development Over the Next Week; No Threat to Florida

Florida - Tuesday August 6, 2024: The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is watching another tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean Sea which at this time appears to be moving west northwest towards the Yucatan Peninsula.

It is given a low, 30% chance of development over the next 7-days. It poses no threat to Florida at this time.

NHC - Tropical Wave in the East -Central Caribbean Sea

Showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave located over the east-central Caribbean Sea have changed little this morning.

Any development of this system should be slow to occur during the next couple of days while it moves westward over the central Caribbean Sea.

Environmental conditions are expected to become more conducive for development later this week as the system moves across the western Caribbean Sea or the southern Gulf of Mexico.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...low...30 percent.