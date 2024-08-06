NWS Melbourne - Major Heat Risk Today as Hot Temps Return, in Debby's Wake

Florida - Tuesday August 6, 2024: In Debby's wake, hot temperatures are returning to East-Central Florida today.

The National Weather Service in Melbourne advises that yet another Major Heat Risk exists across our region with feel-like temperatures expected to peak at 107 early this afternoon.

There may be some relief from scattered, and at times numerous, showers & lightning storms. Trailing rainbands from Tropical Cyclone Debby continue to move across the area. The main storm hazards will be locally heavy rainfall which could lead to flooding of urbanized & poorly drained areas.

Additionally, gusty winds of 40-45 mph, and lightning strikes will be possible.

A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for all Central Florida Atlantic waters today and a Moderate risk of rip currents exists at all central Florida beaches.



HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK FOR EAST CENTRAL FLORIDA

EXCESSIVE HEAT IMPACT

It'll get hotter this afternoon, with low 90s forecast. Heat index readings should top out from 100 to 107 degrees. Even hotter temperatures are forecast from mid to late this week as rain chances decrease. Highs in the mid 90s, combined with seasonably high humidity, will result in heat indices from 102 to 107 on Wednesday, then 105 to 110 on Thursday and Friday.

This Major Heat Risk affects anyone without adequate access to cooling. Stay hydrated, and seek breaks in the shade or air conditioning if you begin to feel unwell.

THUNDERSTORM IMPACT

Scattered lightning storms are forecast today. These will produce occasional to frequent lightning, gusty winds from 35 to 45 mph, and locally heavy rain.

There is a Marginal Risk that repeated storms will cause excessive rainfall of 2 to 4 inches on an isolated basis. This could lead to localized flooding of urban and poor drainage areas.

HIGH WIND IMPACT

As Tropical Storm Debby remains to the north of our local area, southwest wind gusts from 25 to 35 mph are forecast today. Keep loose, lightweight items secured.

While storm chances lessen from Wednesday into Thursday, any strong storm that develops will produce gusty winds to 45 mph and frequent lightning.

WIND AND SEA IMPACT

Strong offshore winds from 20 to 30 knots will only slowly subside today, particularly offshore.

A Small Craft Advisory remains in effect for the entire local Atlantic until this afternoon. By this evening, the Small Craft Advisory will continue over the offshore waters and nearshore Volusia County.

Boating conditions will improve nearshore first, then offshore later this week as winds slowly subside.

RIP CURRENT AND SURF IMPACT

There is a Moderate Risk of life-threatening rip currents at Atlantic beaches. Remember to always swim in front of a lifeguard, and never swim alone.

A Moderate Risk of rip currents will continue at our beaches on Wednesday.