Indian River State College Launches Pioneer Pantry Drive to Support Student Success

Fort Pierce - Wednesday August 7, 2024: Indian River State College's Student Wellness Center is launching the Pioneer Pantry Drive to address the growing need for basic necessities among its student population. The drive, which runs from August 6 to August 16, 2024, aims to replenish supplies for the upcoming fall semester.

Over the past year, Indian River State College has witnessed a significant 21.5% increase in students utilizing food pantry services. This surge in demand aligns with national trends, as approximately 23% of college students in the U.S. deal with food insecurity, according to the Department of Education National Post Secondary Student Aid Study (2020).

The college is seeking donations of non-perishable food and hygiene items. Collection barrels will be placed around the Massey Campus located at 3209 Virginia Ave. in Fort Pierce in the following locations:



Massey Library (1 st Floor)

Floor) Student Services/W Building (1 st Floor)

Floor) Koblegard Student Union (Student Life)

Student Wellness Center/U Building (Outside)

By addressing these basic needs, Indian River State College aims to support student success and ensure that no student has to choose between their education and essential living necessities.

The Indian River State College Student Wellness Center is seeking these specific food and hygiene items to stock the Pioneer Pantry:



Food Items: macaroni & cheese cups, fruit canned in its own juices, applesauce, canned soups (including chicken noodle, tomato, and vegetable varieties), canned tuna and chicken, cans of spaghetti, 100% fruit juice boxes, pasta, rice, nuts, peanut butter, multigrain and low-sugar cereals, granola bars, and packs of bottled water.

Hygiene Products: Bar soaps, liquid soaps, shampoo, lotion, deodorant, toothbrushes, combs, and feminine hygiene products such as pads and tampons.

For more information about the Pioneer Pantry Drive or how to get involved, contact Mariuxi Mejia, student wellness director, at studentwellness@irsc.edu or 772-462-7825.