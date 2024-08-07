Martin County Sheriff Investigating After Neighborhood Littered with Antisemitic Material

Martin County - Wednesday August 8, 2024: The Martin County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division is looking for the person, or persons, who distributed antisemitic pamphlets, wrapped in rice bags, in a Martin County neighborhood.

MCSO Detectives are canvasing the neighborhood near Jefferson Street and along St. Lucie Blvd where the material was distributed to at least 30 homes.

"This disturbing act has no place in our community, and we are committed to finding those responsible," states a release posted on the Sheriff's Facebook page.

Sheriff Deputies are seeking any evidence or witnesses who may have seen whoever was responsible for distributing the material.

Anyone who received one of these pamphlets, saw who was distributing them, or who has any information about the incident, is asked to contact the Martin County Sheriff's Office at: 772-220-7000.