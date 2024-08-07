NWS Melbourne: "Unusually Hot" and "Dangerous Temperatures" for the Remainder of this Week

East-Central Flortida - Wednesday August 7, 2024: The National Weather Service (NWS) in Melbourne has issued another Heat Advisory warning of "unusually hot" and "dangerous temperatures" for the remainder of this week. Heat index values up to 109 degrees are expected today, and may rise to 110 degrees on Thursday and Friday.

The Heat Advisory will be in effect from 10 AM this morning until 6 PM this evening for Indian River, St Lucie, Martin, and Okeechobee Counties.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Drink plenty of fluids, try to stay in an air-conditioned room, and out of the sun. Check up on relatives and neighbors.

Temperatures in this range pose a Major Heat Risk that could lead to heat related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Residents and visitors are urged to take precautions.

Heat Advisory

WHAT: Heat index values up to 109 expected.



Heat index values up to 109 expected. WHERE: Indian River, St Lucie, Martin, and Okeechobee Counties.



Indian River, St Lucie, Martin, and Okeechobee Counties. WHEN: From 10 AM this morning to 6 PM EDT this evening.



From 10 AM this morning to 6 PM EDT this evening. IMPACTS: Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

Hazardous Weather Outlook for East-Central Florida

EXCESSIVE HEAT IMPACT

Unusually hot weather is forecast today with highs in the mid 90s. A Heat Advisory is in effect for the Treasure Coast and Okeechobee county for feels-like temperatures up to 109 degrees by this afternoon. Elsewhere, heat index readings should top out from 102 to 107 degrees. Stay hydrated, seek breaks in the shade or air conditioning, and check the back seat for children and pets.

Unusually hot and, at times, dangerous temperatures will persist through late this week. High temperatures are forecast to reach the mid 90s with feels-like temperatures as high as 105 to locally 110 degrees on Thursday and Friday. This Major Heat Risk affects anyone without adequate access to cooling.

THUNDERSTORM IMPACT

Scattered lightning storms are forecast today. These will produce occasional to frequent lightning and locally heavy rain. There is a low chance for a few brief wind gusts from 40 to 50 mph in the strongest storms.

Scattered afternoon and early evening storms remain in the forecast each day. Storm chances look highest this weekend. Brief gusty winds and frequent lightning will accompany the strongest storms.

WIND AND SEA IMPACT

Offshore winds will only slowly decrease today over the local Atlantic. For the nearshore waters north of Sebastian Inlet, a Small Craft Advisory is in effect through this morning. For local waters beyond 20 nautical miles, a Small Craft Advisory is in effect through mid afternoon.

RIP CURRENT AND SURF IMPACT

There is a Moderate Risk of life-threatening rip currents at Atlantic beaches. Remember to always swim in front of a lifeguard, and never swim alone.