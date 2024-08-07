Vero Beach Police Investigating the Theft of a Lund Boat, and the Yamaha Outboard That Was on It

VBPD

Vero Beach Police - Wednesday August 7, 2024: The Vero Beach Police Department is investigating the theft of a Lund flat bottomed aluminum boat and the 25 horsepower Yamaha outboard engine that was on it.

Both were stolen from the Vero Beach Rowing Club last Friday night, August 2, around 10 PM.

The 15-foot flat bottomed Lund was later found in the mangroves, on the west side of the Indian River Lagoon, opposite the Rowing Club, and just north of the Merrill Barber Bridge. The outboard is missing.

A new 25 horsepower Yamaha outboard engine can cost more than $3,000, making this a case of grand theft.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact Detective Eddy Somoza at the Vero Beach Police Department by calling 772-978-4661 or email him at: Esomoza@vbpd.org.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477, you may be eligible for a cash reward.