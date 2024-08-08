St. Lucie County - 4-H Agamapalooza Citizen Science Project Slated for Sept. 3, Registration: Required

Fort Pierce - Thursday August 8, 2024: Join the UF/IFAS Extension St. Lucie County, in conjunction with the UF/IFAS Croc Docs, for the 4-H Agamapalooza Citizen Science Project. This event is for youth ages 8-18 and will begin with an orientation via Zoom on Sept. 3 at 6:30 p.m. and will conclude on Monday, Sept. 30. There will be no in-person requirement. Cost: Free-of-charge. Membership in 4-H is not required.

Peters’s rock agama are nonnative reptiles introduced to the Treasure Coast via the pet trade in 1976. Since then, their population has expanded. Basic information about this species is needed for their management. We are seeking local youths interested in developing an effective trapping system while collecting agama biometric data for the UF Croc Docs. This will be a competitive event with coveted Golden Agama first prize (it’s a spray-painted agama model) and certificates awarded in winning youth categories.

Join us and learn about Peters’s rock agama and the role of citizen scientists in their management. People seeking special accommodation can make requests two weeks prior to start of the event.



What: 4-H Agamapalooza Citizen Science Project for Ages 8-18



Where: Hybrid format. Zoom and optional in-person

Registration: Required: https://bit.ly/3WO28hY

Sponsorship Opportunities: https://bit.ly/46Dtx9B