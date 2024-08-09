NHC: Formation Chances for a Disturbance Approaching the Antilles Raised Again, Now at 50% With the Next 7-Days

Florida - Friday August 9, 2024: The latest tropical wave being monitored by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) now has a 50% chance of formation over the next week, up from 40% yesterday.

This disturbance is out in the mid tropical Atlantic now, several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. It is forecast to continue moving west towards the Antilles and by next week the NHC says it has a 50% chance of becoming a tropical depression.

NHC - Mid-Atlantic Tropical Wave

A tropical wave located over the tropical Atlantic is producing widespread disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Any development of the wave should be slow to occur during the next couple of days while it moves westward across the central tropical Atlantic. Afterwards, conditions are expected to become more conducive for development, and a tropical depression could form while it approaches the Lesser Antilles by early next week. The system is then forecast to move generally west-northwestward and could approach the Greater Antilles by the middle part of next week. * Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent. * Formation chance through 7 days...medium...50 percent.