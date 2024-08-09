NWS Melbourne: Another Heat Advisory as Feel Like Temperatures Rise into the Major Heat Risk Range Again Today

East-Central Florida - Friday August 9, 2024: A little more sunshine is expected today, aggravating the already unusually high temperatures in our region. Combined with the ongoing high humidity will have another day of dangerous peak heat indices up to 110. As a result, the National Weather Service Office in Melbourne has issued another a Heat Advisory for the 2nd day in a row.

Scattered storms will develop and move eastward providing relief to some from the heat but also pose a threat for lightning strikes and gusty winds.

There is a better chance the east coast sea breeze will form but it will remain largely pinned to the coast, except possibly reaching I-95 along the Treasure Coast.

Hazardous Weather Outlook for East-Central Florida

EXCESSIVE HEAT IMPACT

A Heat Advisory is in effect for all of east central Florida today. High temperatures in the low to mid 90s combined with muggy conditions will cause peak heat index values between 105-109 degrees. That is within Major Heat Risk range.

These unusually hot and, at times, dangerous temperatures will persist into the weekend, and Moderate to Major Heat Risk conditions are expected to continue.

If spending time outside, drink plenty of fluids and take frequent breaks in the shade or in an air conditioned building. Know the signs of heat stress.

Heat Advisory in Effect Today from 10 AM to 6 PM

WHAT: Heat index values up to 109 expected



Heat index values up to 109 expected WHERE: Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal Saint Lucie, Coastal Volusia, Inland Indian River, Inland Martin, Inland Northern Brevard, Inland Saint Lucie, Inland Southern Brevard, Inland Volusia, Mainland Northern Brevard, Mainland Southern Brevard, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands, Northern Lake, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Southern Brevard Barrier Islands, and Southern Lake.



Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal Saint Lucie, Coastal Volusia, Inland Indian River, Inland Martin, Inland Northern Brevard, Inland Saint Lucie, Inland Southern Brevard, Inland Volusia, Mainland Northern Brevard, Mainland Southern Brevard, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands, Northern Lake, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Southern Brevard Barrier Islands, and Southern Lake. WHEN: From 10 AM this morning to 6 PM EDT this evening



From 10 AM this morning to 6 PM EDT this evening IMPACTS: Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses

THUNDERSTORM IMPACT

Scattered showers and isolated lightning storms are forecast across east central Florida this afternoon. A stronger storm which develops will be capable of occasional to frequent lightning strikes, gusty winds, and locally heavy rainfall.

A more typical summertime pattern will promote at least scattered showers and storms this weekend into next week. Brief gusty winds and frequent lightning strikes will accompany the strongest storms.