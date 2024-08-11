The Backus Museum Issues a Call-to-Artists for the 43rd Annual Juried Art Exhibition - 'The Best of the Best'

Fort Pierce - Sunday August 11, 2024: The A.E. Backus Museum & Gallery is delighted to release the dates for its Call to Artists for the annual juried art exhibition, The Best of the Best.

The Museum will be accepting artist entries by advance appointments on Wednesdays–Sundays until 3:00 pm, beginning September 4 through September 27, 2024. Entry is open to provide amateur and professional artists a great opportunity to be part of this enduring and popular competition. The entry fee is $30 per work. A full prospectus with guidelines and an application form is available to download from the Museum’s website at www.BackusMuseum.org or copies can be picked up during regular hours beginning September 4 at the Museum located at 500 North Indian River Drive in Historic Downtown Fort Pierce, Florida.

Artists may enter their work in The Best of the Best by submitting into one of four media categories:

- Oil and Acrylic paintings

- Watercolor (including gouache and tempera);

- Varied Techniques (which includes mixed media, pastel, pencil, pen & ink, printmaking, graphics, collage, and computer-generated works)

- Three-Dimensional.

Accepted works of art will vie for cash prizes and placement honors (1st-2nd-3rd awards) in each category, with an overall Best of Show award. Additionally, at the end of the exhibition, visitor votes are counted for a special People's Choice award. A full description of all categories along with presentation checklist is available in the prospectus. Accepted artists and award winners will be announced online by Friday evening, October 4.

Artists are required to sign up online for an appointment to submit artwork in advance. Each 15-minute entry appointment will accommodate one artist entering up to three (3) works of art; artists wishing to enter more than three works must sign up for additional entry appointments. Artists can access the online appointment schedule with all entry information by clicking on the “Call to Artists” button at www.BackusMuseum.org/juried-shows.

The Best of the Best annual juried exhibition will open the 2024-25 Season of the A.E. Backus Museum & Gallery, and will debut with the opening reception October 5, from 6:00 – 8:00 pm, and Free Admission Sunday, October 6. The exhibition will continue on view during regular hours through November 15, 2024.

ALL DATES AND PROGRAMMING SUBJECT TO CHANGE; PLEASE CHECK THE WEBSITE FOR ANY UPDATES OR CANCELLATIONS.

About the A.E. Backus Museum & Gallery

Since its founding in 1960 and the first day the doors opened in 1961, the A.E. Backus Museum & Gallery has been a center and catalyst for creativity and culture in our region.

The Museum houses the nation’s largest public presentation of artwork by Florida’s preeminent painter, A.E. “Bean” Backus (1906-1990), and also continues its more than sixty-year tradition of exhibiting and celebrating the paintings of the original Florida Highwaymen, who got their start here.