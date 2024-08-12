NWS Melbourne: Moderate to Major Heat Risk Today With Peak Heat Index Values Between 103-107 Degrees

East-Central Florida - Monday August 12, 2024: Hot and humid conditions continue today with peak heat index values between 104-107 degrees, which falls into the Moderate Heat Risk range.

Showers and storms will also continue to provide some relief in the afternoon. Slow moving storms could allow for localized rainfall totals of 2-3”.

Hazardous Weather Outlook for East-Central Florida

EXCESSIVE HEAT IMPACT

A Moderate to Major Heat Risk is forecast to continue through mid week as hot and humid conditions persist.

The combination of temperature and humidity will produce peak heat indices between 104 and 107. If spending time outside, stay hydrated and take frequent breaks out of the sun, preferably in an air conditioned building.

THUNDERSTORM IMPACT

Scattered lightning storms are forecast across east central Florida this afternoon. Boundary interactions will produce a few stronger storms, capable of frequent lightning strikes and gusty winds. Weak steering flow will produce slow moving storm motion which will promote locally heavy rain, accumulating up to 3 inches possible in a short time.

Scattered lightning storms are forecast each afternoon through Thursday then some drier air is forecast to move into the area for late week. Gusty winds and frequent lightning strikes will accompany the stronger storms.

WIND and SEA IMPACT

Incoming long period swells beginning Friday and continuing next weekend will produce rough surf and a High risk of rip currents.

Small craft may also experience hazardous conditions near inlets especially during the outgoing tide.