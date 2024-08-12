President Biden Approves Major Disaster Declaration for 10 North Florida Counties

Florida - Monday August 12, 2024: President Biden has approved a Major Disaster Declaration for 10 north Florida counties that suffered damage from Hurricane Debbie last week.

The President's action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Lafayette, Levy, Manatee, Sarasota, Suwannee and Taylor counties. The aid includes grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Florida tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations may also be eligible for aid on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work in Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Lafayette, Levy, Madison, Manatee, Sarasota, Suwannee and Taylor counties.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

John E. Brogan has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of damage assessments.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov. You can also call 1-800-621- 3362 or use the FEMA App.

If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.