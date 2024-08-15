PSLPD & SLCFD to the Rescue! ... of 17 Baby Ducklings :)

SLCFD

PSLPD Mr. Ross

Port St. Lucie - Thursday August 15, 2024: Port St. Lucie Police officers and firefighters with the Port St. Lucie Fire District came to the rescue of 17 baby ducklings last weekend.

The ducklings had fallen into a storm drain at the intersection of Port St. Lucie Blvd and SE Exchange. A Good Samaritan, identified as 'Mr. Ross', saw them slip through the cracks and called 911 to alert authorities to their plight.

As the mama duck watched, Acting Lt. LaGrega, Officer Popovich, Officer Thomas, and firefighters from the St. Lucie County Fire District, devised a search and rescue plan.

The 2-hour mission succeeded and resulted in the ducklings being reunited with mama duck.

Operation Waddle Successful!