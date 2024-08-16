CareerSource: Treasure Coast Unemployment Rose to 4.2% in July

Treasure Coast - Friday August 16, 2024: The July unemployment rate along the Treasure Coast rose to 4.2%. That was nearly a full percentage point higher than the statewide July jobless figure of 3.3%, according to Career Source.

That amounts to 13,081 unemployed residents in Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin Counties.

The unemployment rate in Indian River County was highest at 4.5%, followed by St. Lucie County with 4.4% unemployed and Martin County with a 3.7% jobless rate.

The total Treasure Coast Labor force in July stood at 309,312, a 1% increase from a year ago.

Treasure Coast July 2024 unemployment compared to June 2024 and July of 2023