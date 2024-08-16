NWS Melbourne: A Break in the Heat Wave, Temperatures Ease Back into the 80s Across the Space and Treasure Coasts

East-Central Florida - Friday August 176, 2024: It'll be mostly dry across east central Florida this Friday, with isolated showers possible across the Treasure Coast and Okeechobee County.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Melbourne has issued a High Rip Current current and rough surf warning for all East-Central Florida Beaches.

Entering the ocean is strongly discouraged.

Additionally, a Small Craft Advisory is in effect for the local offshore waters.

Hazardous Weather Outlook for East-Central Florida

THUNDERSTORM IMPACT

Isolated lightning storms are forecast today, mainly from Lake Okeechobee to far southern portions of the Treasure Coast. Occasional lightning strikes and brief heavy downpours are possible.

The chance for lightning storms increases next week as a front and greater moisture return to east central Florida.

RIP CURRENT AND SURF IMPACT

A high risk of life-threatening rip currents exists at all central Florida Atlantic beaches. Rough surf with breaking waves of 4 to 5 feet are expected.

Lingering long period swells will lead to rough surf and a high risk of numerous, strong, life-threatening rip currents at area beaches through at least this weekend. Entering hazardous surf is strongly discouraged!

WIND AND SEA IMPACT

Poor to hazardous boating conditions are forecast, with seas building to 6 to 8 feet offshore. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for the offshore waters, and small craft should exercise caution nearshore, especially near inlets during the outgoing tide. Decreasing seas are expected late tonight into early Saturday.